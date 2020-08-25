Reminiscing on the times when she was about to pop, actor Shahid Kapoor’s wife Mira Kapoor shared a throwback picture of herself.
Mira took to Instagram to share the picture where she is seen smiling as she embraces her baby bump.
See also
- Sridevi's life and times: A look back on her birth anniversary
- Bollywood and Hollywood: After Kareena Kapoor and Sophie Turner share baby news, here’s a look at some other new babies on the block
- From Mahira Khan to Ayeza Khan, 10 Pakistani celebrities you have to follow on Instagram in 2020
- Bollywood and Hollywood celebrities, from Tara Sutaria to Zayn Malik, made their relationships Insta official
The ‘Kabir Singh’ actor’s wife complimented the picture with a caption about her pregnancy days.
“Throwback to the day before I popped #4yearsagotoday. I can understand the belly getting bigger, but what’s with the nose getting huge?” she wrote in the caption.
The picture sees Mira as radiant as ever donning a pink coloured comfy kurta.
The couple got married in a private function in New Delhi five years ago. They are now parents to two — a boy, Zain, and a girl, Meesha.