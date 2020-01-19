Mumbai: Actress Manushi Chhillar at the Red Carpet of 4th Lokmat Most Stylish Awards in Mumbai on Dec 18, 2019. (Photo: IANS) Image Credit: IANS

Former Miss World Manushi Chhillar is set to make her acting debut in the forthcoming historical drama ‘Prithviraj’.

“I’m currently enjoying the process of learning because I have miles to go and lots to soak in. It is a lot of work to become an actress and it’s also extremely creatively satisfying,” she said.

The 22-year-old star is paired opposite Akshay Kumar in the movie that is based on the life of King Prithviraj Chauhan.

Kumar will play the role of Prithiviraj while Chhillar will be seen as Sanyogita, the love of the king’s life.

“It’s also important for me to put in this hard work because YRF [Yash Raj Films] has shown a lot of faith and trust in me and made me a part of their biggest film this year. I would want to prove myself well with this opportunity,” she said.

Chhillar said it is an honour to star alongside Kumar, one of Bollywood’s biggest stars.

“I will get to learn from someone who is the best in this industry. ‘Prithviraj’ is a huge learning ground for me. For me, being on the sets every day is hugely enjoyable,” she said.

The Haryana native was one of the most widely talked about personalities after she won the title of Miss World in 2017.

“I’m like a kid in a candy store because I’m getting to pick up so many new aspects of filmmaking and acting at every given second. After the end of the day’s shoot, I feel happy and exhilarated to prepare myself for my next day’s shoot and look forward to being on the set again because I know I will again learn something entirely new,” Chhillar said.

“‘Prithviraj’ is my first film and I want to thoroughly enjoy the process of becoming a Hindi film actress and use my time to becoming better at the craft of acting,” she added.