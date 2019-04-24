Manoj Image Credit: IANS

Manoj Bajpayee is the recipient of two Indian National Film Awards and the country’s fourth highest civilian award, Padma Shri, but he stills considers himself a common man from Bihar. The actor, who turned 50 on April 23, feels that he still has a long way to go.

“I am not Padma Shri Manoj Bajpayee. I am Manoj Bajpayee, an outsider who saw dreams and stayed on the fringes of Mumbai and worked day and night to get work. For my contribution to Hindi cinema, I was felicitated with Padma Shri. I am happy to get such an honour but it does not mean I will stick around it only,” Bajpayee.

“It is important to move on from the laurels of the past. I can’t let success go to my head. These awards inspire me to do more hard work each day. There’s a lot more to do. I am still exploring,” added the actor, who completed 25 years in the Indian film industry earlier this year.

He started his career with a minor role in 1994 film ‘Droh Kaal’. His journey in Bollywood was full of struggles and hardship but it was his dedication that helped him make a mark in the industry. He rose to fame with his role of a gangster in ‘Satya’ and later featured in hit films such as ‘Shool’, ‘Zubeidaa’ and ‘Pinjar’.

“I am a completely different person now. Now I know how to channelise my anger and how to deal with odd and uncomfortable situations. Struggle teaches you a lot of things and I am happy that I witnessed a roller coaster ride. The journey has improved me as a person and made me more mature,” he added.

On the work front, Bajpayee is now looking forward to the release of his web show ‘The Family Man’.

“I just hope each and everyone is doing justice to the content in the thing that they are making instead of looking at opportunities to make money,” he said.