Priyanka Chopra Image Credit: AFP

A man claiming to be the first husband of Priyanka Chopra, the Bollywood beauty who went on to gain international fame, has crawled out of the woodwork….kind of.

You see it all began when model Chrissy Teigen, who also happens to be the wife of Grammy-winner John Legend, began a thread on Twitter, asking: “have you ever been famous but for like 1 minute? a talking head on an infomercial, in the background of a big movie? something u share with people at dinner parties but it's so stupid..I would like to see it (sic).”

Of all the responses that came forth, the one that has garnered the most attention is one by a man called Brandon Schuster, who recalled his meeting with Priyanka back in 2014. He had welcomed her to an event with a garland and somehow the reportage of the incident got mixed up. Soon, he was handing out ‘exclusive interviews’ to media, he said.

In his twitter post, Schuster explained: “I got “married” to Priyanka Chopra in 2014. I put two flower leis on her to welcome her to a “green carpet” event in Tampa. Little did I know that symbolized “marriage” in Indian culture. The Indian press had a field day with it and I was giving exclusive interviews the next day.”

The confusion draws from the fact that exchanging garlands is part of a Hindu wedding ceremony. Of course, without context, it means nothing.

Now that that’s sorted…Priyanka Chopra is actually married to Nick Jonas, of the Jonas Brothers band. The couple married in an elaborate series of ceremonies back in 2018.