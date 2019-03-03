The romantic comedy, which explores live-in relationships, opened on Friday in India

Kartik Aaryan’s ‘Luka Chuppi’ registered a business of Rs80.1 million (Dh294.19 million) on the first day of its release at the box office in India.

The romantic comedy, which explores live-in relationships, opened on Friday.

According to a statement, the film promises to hold strong over the weekend and the business will get a boost on Monday due to a holiday on the occasion of Maha Shivaratri (Hindu festival).

As per trade expert Taran Adarsh, the film had a superb opening day.

“Springs a big, big surprise ... Opens bigger than ‘Raazi’ [Rs75.3 million], ‘Stree’ [Rs6.83 crore] and ‘Badhaai Ho’ [Rs72.9 million] ... Strong word of mouth should ensure impressive growth on Day 2 and 3.”

‘Luka Chuppi’ tells the story of a couple who decide to go for live-in and how their whole family gets involved with their idea.