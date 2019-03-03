Kartik Aaryan’s ‘Luka Chuppi’ registered a business of Rs80.1 million (Dh294.19 million) on the first day of its release at the box office in India.
The romantic comedy, which explores live-in relationships, opened on Friday.
According to a statement, the film promises to hold strong over the weekend and the business will get a boost on Monday due to a holiday on the occasion of Maha Shivaratri (Hindu festival).
As per trade expert Taran Adarsh, the film had a superb opening day.
“Springs a big, big surprise ... Opens bigger than ‘Raazi’ [Rs75.3 million], ‘Stree’ [Rs6.83 crore] and ‘Badhaai Ho’ [Rs72.9 million] ... Strong word of mouth should ensure impressive growth on Day 2 and 3.”
‘Luka Chuppi’ tells the story of a couple who decide to go for live-in and how their whole family gets involved with their idea.
Directed by debutant Laxman Utekar, the film is produced by Dinesh Vijan through his banner Maddock Films in association with Jio Studios.