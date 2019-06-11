Image Credit: Twitter

Dubai: The Twitter account of Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan was hacked by a pro-Pakistan Turkish hacker group and his display picture was replaced with Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan’s on June 10.

The group called Ayyildiz Tim changed the profile picture, cover photo and Twitter bio of his account. The hackers tagged Khan along with his photo and wrote: “Love Pakistan”.

The attacker claimed that it has captured personal messages and important data of the Bollywood star through the account. As of now, the exact motive behind the attack is unclear.

Along with an emoticon of the Turkish flag, the account’s bio was changed to: “Actor... well some are still saying so! Love Pakistan”

The hackers also used the account to post anti-India tweets to the actor’s 37.4 million followers on the platform.

A spokesperson for Mumbai police said that their cyber unit was informed of the hack and the issue was under investigation, reported news agency PTI.

Bachchan’s account has since been restored, the posts made by the hacker group were deleted and pictures were replaced.

Following the cyber attack, #AmitabhBachchan trended on Twitter. Netizens expressed their confusion, some posted memes and the actor’s fans expressed their concern.

Before it was confirmed that the account was hacked, Twitter user @KhubPetuk1 asked: “What’s wrong with Amitabh Bachchan sir’s profile?”

Soon after, screenshots of the changes made to the profile and tweets posted circulated online. Pakistani journalist @_Mansoor_Ali shared some on his account and wrote: “Indian actor @SrBachchan (Amitabh Bachchan) account hacked. Imran Khan’s picture posted as profile pic.”

Meanwhile, there were those who took the opportunity to exercise their comic skills and made memes. Tweep @AsharAhmr posted a picture of Khan and Bachchan meeting and wrote: “Imran Khan explaining [to] Amitabh Bachchan how he hacked his account. #AmitabhBachchan”

Twitter user @AdityaRajKaul suggested that the same Turkish group has attacked other verified accounts in the past: “Superstar Amitabh Bachchan’s twitter account hacked. Looks like same guys who earlier had hacked accounts of @AnupamPKher and @AkbaruddinIndia.”

Some thought that such actions would only increase the tension between Indians and Pakistanis.