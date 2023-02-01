After visiting Swami Dayanand Giri Ashram, Anushka Sharma with her husband- cricketer Virat Kohli and daughter Vamika went trekking during their Rishikesh trip.
Taking to Instagram. Anushka dropped cute pictures featuring her husband and daughter. Virat was seen carrying Vamika in a baby carrier on his shoulders while climbing up a hill. The father-daughter duo were also also seen playing with the water.
Sharing the pictures, she wrote, "There's a mountain in the mountains and there is no one at the top."
The couple paid a visit to Swami Dayanand Giri Ashram. Several pictures went viral in which Anushka and Virat are seen worshipping at the ashram. Kohli also obliged other devotees with selfie requests at the ashram.
The power couple also participated in public religious ritual at the ashram and then organised a bhandara. Their visit to Rishikesh comes days after the duo, along with their daughter Vamika, sought blessings at an ashram in Vrindavan.
On the acting front, Sharma surprised everyone with her last cameo in 'Qala'. Her presence in the film was kept a closely guarded secret and became a huge talking point after the release.
The actress took a long break from her professional life after she welcomed her first child with the Indian cricketer as she wanted to pursue motherhood. Sharma will be seen essaying the role of the iconic Indian pace bowler Jhulan Goswami in the much-talked-about film 'Chakda Xpress'.