Popular B-town couple Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt recently jetted off to Dubai for a short vacation and now a picture of the duo from their dinner date is surfacing on social media.
Taking to Instagram, several fan clubs of the 'Brahmastra' couple shared a picture in which they could be seen posing with a fan at a restaurant and twinning in black outfits.
The 'Raazi' actor looked beautiful in a simple black maxi dress, with noodle straps and a scalloped neckline. She accessorized her look with hoop earrings. Ranbir, on the other hand wore matching all-black outfit. He could be seen in a black shirt paired with matching black pants and shoes.
Soon after the fan clubs shared the picture, fans flooded the comment section with red hearts and fire emoticons.
Meanwhile, on the work front, Ranbir will be next seen in the action thriller film 'Animal' which is all set to hit the theatres on August 11. Helmed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, the film also stars Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol in pivotal roles.
Alia, on the other hand, will be next seen in Karan Johar's romantic film 'Rocky aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani' opposite Ranveer Singh. The film is set to hit the theatres on July 28.