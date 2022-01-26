Bollywood singer, actor and television host Aditya Narayan and his actress wife Shweta Agarwal on Monday took to Instagram to share that they will soon enter a new phase in their lives.
Sharing an adorable picture, he wrote: “Shweta & I feel grateful & blessed to share that we are welcoming our first child soon.” A day later, the 'Indian Idol' host treated fans to pictures from Shweta’s baby shower on social media.
The couple uploaded photos from their private baby shower on their Instagram account. “#BabyShower,” captioned the 'Sa Re Ga Ma' host. Looking like a suave dad to be, Narayan looked dapper in a white shirt and blue pants. Shweta, on the other hand, looked stunning in an off-shoulder white gown. The backdrop was decorated with pink decorations.
The couple uploaded photos from their private baby shower on their Instagram account. “#BabyShower,” captioned the 'Sa Re Ga Ma' host. Looking like a suave dad to be, Narayan looked dapper in a white shirt and blue pants. Shweta, on the other hand, looked stunning in an off-shoulder white gown. The backdrop was decorated with pink decorations.