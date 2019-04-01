YouTube star and actor attended an event in Mumbai together

Image Credit: Supplied

YouTube sensation Lilly Singh says she has found a ‘crazy’ friend in Ranveer Singh.

The two stars met and rapped together, and shared some of these moments for their fans on social media.

Lilly, popular as Superwoman, tweeted a photograph along with Ranveer and captioned it: “I never thought I would meet someone as crazy as me... and then I met Ranveer Singh. Obsessed. Such vibes.”

She shared a video in which Ranveer is seen rapping lines from his film ‘Gully Boy’, in which he plays a street rapper, and Lilly is seen with him.

“That one friend who doesn’t know the lyrics... Ranveer Singh,” Lilly wrote.

The Indo-Canadian online sensation was in Mumbai for YouTube FanFest and was also seen performing with actor Varun Dhawan