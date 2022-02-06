Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be landing in Mumbai later today to attend the funeral of Bollywood singing legend Lata Mangeshkar, who died on Sunday morning.
A state funeral has been planned on February 6 in Mumbai, along with two days of national mourning with India's flag flying at half mast.
According to a statement by Breach Candy Hospital where Mangeshkar had been treated for 28 days, the 92-year-old legend died at 8.12am today following multiple organ failure. She had been admitted at the hospital after testing positive for COVID-19, which saw her develop pneumonia soon after. Though having recovered from COVID-19 over the following weeks, the singer was put on ventilator support after her condition worsened on Saturday.
Modi, who was supposed to address a rally in poll-bound Goa virtually on Sunday, cancelled his plans and will be attending Mangeshkar’s funeral.
According to reports, Mangeshkar's body has been brought to her home where celebrities and family can pay their final respects. A host of celebrities, including veteran actor Anupam Kher, lyricist and writer Javed Akhtar and former Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar, were seen attending Mangeshkar's Mumbai home.
Later, her mortal remains will be shifted to Shivaji Park in Mumbai where the public can catch a final glimpse of her from 4-6 pm (Indian time). Thereafter, around 6.30pm (India time) she will be accorded a funeral with full state honours at the Dadar Crematorium, adhering to all COVID-19 protocols, according to officials.