‘Heropanti’ actress is proud that she found her place in the movie industry

Kriti Sanon on Thursday expressed her joy at completing five years in the Hindi film industry.

The 28-year-old actress made her debut with ‘Heropanti’, which released on May 23 in 2014. Her performance was well-received and she went on to star in hits ‘Bareilly Ki Barfi’ and the recent ‘Luka Chuppi’.

“There wasn’t any plan so there weren’t any expectations. But I really hoped I would get accepted and find my place in this huge industry, especially because I am not from the film background. I always knew that it’s very difficult to crack it,” Sanon said.

“Here, your luck changes every Friday and it’s not the most secure profession but I hoped that I would get opportunities that would make me do different kinds of work. I’m happy with the way it all panned out,” she added.

The actor believes it is important for an artist to keep evolving.

“You shouldn’t be stagnant and repetitive in what you do. That’s the only way to stay alive in the industry and keep going. You have to constantly keep growing and working hard,” the star said.

Sanon said the world of movies may appear to be full of glamour, but it is hard to survive.

“When we watch films from the outside as an audience, it’s so much fun, [you think] ‘what a life’. Sure it’s fun and life is great but nobody sees the sleepless nights that people go through, the insecurities, the constant improving of oneself and being at it,” she said.

Apart from 2017 drama ‘Raabta’, her other four films have been successful at the box office. She said getting a hit in the beginning of her career gave her the confidence to continue in the movies.

“You start getting more offers and opportunities and feel you’re on the right track. The belief that ‘you have it in you’ becomes stronger when it’s accompanied with success. I never imagined myself, a normal middle class Delhi girl, doing what I do now. I’m extremely proud,” she added.