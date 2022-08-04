Bollywood actor Aamir Khan in the latest episode of 'Koffee with Karan 7' talked about his life's regret of not spending time with his children Ira and Junaid and his former wives.

The actor said, “We all get together once a week, no matter how busy we are. There is a lot of genuine care, love and respect towards each other. I have the highest regard and respect for both of them. We will always be a family’’.

During the conversation with host Karan Johar, the 'Dhoom: 3' actor stated, "I went through a lot of introspection during COVID. I felt ever since I turned 18, I started working. I am 57 now, in my entire adult life through my film journey, all my relationships, I didn't nurture like I did my work. I realised suddenly I've not spent much time with Ira and Junaid when they were small children."

Talking about his current relationship with his family, Khan said, "Since the last few months, I think I'm a changed person. I connect much more now with my family, my kids, with Reena's parents (Aamir's first wife) and Kiran (second wife)."

In reply to this, the 'Ae Dil Hai Mushkil' director questioned, "Do you feel a sense of regret?"

To which the 'Dil Chahta Hai' actor replied, "I would like to. I think I'm a different person now. Today when I think back, I would've liked to spend much more time with each of them even at the cost of my work. At that time I was in a state of mind where I was passionately following what I was doing."

Last year, Khan and Kiran Rao announced their separation via a joint statement that read, “In these 15 beautiful years together we have shared a lifetime of experiences, joy and laughter, and our relationship has only grown in trust, respect and love. Now we would like to begin a new chapter in our lives - no longer as husband and wife, but as co-parents and family for each other. We began a planned separation some time ago, and now feel comfortable to formalise this arrangement, of living separately yet sharing our lives the way an extended family does."

Khan and Rao got married on December 28, 2005. They welcomed their first son, Azad, through surrogacy in 2011.

Khan was earlier married to Reena Dutta but got separated in 2002. He has a daughter Ira and a son Junaid from his first marriage with Reena.