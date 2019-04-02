Actor Kirti Kulhari, who was last seen in ‘Uri: The Surgical Strike’, will play a singer in her next film.
In the as-yet untitled movie, her character is Sasha, the lead singer of a band who has lived her life on her own terms.
“What I find interesting about this character is that she is truly liberated, free and it’s a freedom that all of us seek but very few are able to find. When I say free she is free in her spirit and not bound by society norms or rules,” Kulhari said. “I find that so exciting and amazing as it reflects who I am in real life and how I like to live.”
The film is a story of two contrasting worlds that come together during a road trip from Mumbai to Ajmer.
Directed by Raj Singh Chaudhary, the film is being produced by Anant Roongta, Famous Digital Studios Pvt ltd and Sanjay Shetty, Opticus Inc.