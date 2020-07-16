Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif turned a year older on Thursday and social media was flooded with wishes for the actor.
Actor Salman Khan took to Twitter and extended his wishes to his good friend on her 37th birthday.
Sharing a still from their film ‘Tiger Zinda Hai’, Khan wrote, “Happy bday Katrina.”
Actress Deepika Padukone wished the ‘Bharat’ actor “good health and peace of mind”. Padukone shared a gorgeous picture of Kaif on Instagram stories as she greeted her.
Anushka Sharma called the birthday girl “beautiful, wise and strong” in her post.
She added stunning pictures of the ‘Zero’ star.
‘Raazi’ actor Vicky Kaushal took to his Instagram stories and shared an adorable picture of Kaif while extending birthday wishes.
Actor Alia Bhatt dubbed Kaif as a “gorgeous soul” and wished her a day full of “sunshine and pancakes”.
Recently, Kaif garnered 40 million followers on Instagram.
She earned commercial success in Bollywood with romantic comedies ‘Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya?’ (2005) and ‘Namastey London’ (2007).
Her performance in ‘New York’ (2009) earned her a nomination in the Filmfare Award in the best female actor category.
Her highest-grossing films came with the action thrillers ‘Ek Tha Tiger’ (2012), ‘Dhoom 3’ (2013), and ‘Bang Bang!’ (2014).
She was last seen in the 2019 movie ‘Bharat’ alongside Salman Khan.