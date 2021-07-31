Kartik Aaryan is all set to star in the upcoming movie ‘Freddy’ directed by Shashanka Ghosh. The actor says he is looking forward to bringing the romantic thriller to life.
“As an actor, I crave to explore different facades of entertainment and with ‘Freddy’, I’m venturing into an uncharted territory which is both exciting and intriguing in equal measures. I look forward to dwell in the world of ‘Freddy’ and bring alive this dark romantic thriller,” the actor said in a statement.
The 30-year-old actor says the film marks his first collaboration with a “visionary” like Ekta Kapoor and “creative forces like Jayu [Jay Shewakramani] and Shahshanka”.
The film goes on floors on August 1 in Mumbai.
“As a filmmaker, there is a lot to play with the genre, like a thriller. I am more than excited to work with an incredible team on a project as inspiring as ‘Freddy’. I am sure that the film is going to be one of the best thrilling cinematic experiences for the audience across the nation,” Ghosh added.
‘Freddy’ is jointly produced by Balaji Telefilms and Northern Lights Films.