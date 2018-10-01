Kartik Aaryan says he is excited to work with Jacqueline Fernandez in an upcoming film.

“I have finished shooting of Luka Chuppi in which I am working with Kriti Sanon and it has been directed by Laxman Utekar,” he said.

“After that, I am very excited to work with Jacqueline in the Hindi remake of Kannada film Kirik Party,” Aaryan added.

A few days ago, Aaryan was shooting for Luka Chuppi in his hometown of Gwalior. He uploaded on Instagram video in which the crowd went crazy seeing him.

Recalling the experience, Aaryan said: “I felt like life has come full circle because [Gwalior is] where I dreamt of becoming an actor. The kind of reaction and love people of Gwalior showered upon me while shooting for the film was out of this world. It feels really happy to shoot for a film in your own hometown.”

It has been a special year for Aaryan.

“Being a part of Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety has been a life-changing experience for me and hopefully I want to keep working hard in the future as well,” he said.

Recently, actress Tanushree Dutta alleged that veteran actor Nana Patekar misbehaved with her on a film’s set a decade ago.

Asked if it’s right for Dutta to talk about the incident that happened 10 years ago, Aaryan said: “If something wrong is happening in the society then as a youngster, I also believe that people should voice their opinions. But again I think concerned agencies need to investigate the matter to find out that whether it has really happened or not and that’s when other people can form their opinion on that otherwise it is not correct to comment on anything.”

Kirik Party, which released in 2016, chronicles the journey of engineering students.