The older sibling says her family is a priority, keeping her away from Bollywood

Bollywood actress Karisma Kapoor says her sister and actress Kareena Kapoor Khan and she are each other’s biggest support system and confidante.

“Kareena and I are very close and we discuss everything, including our kids. We are both each other’s biggest confidante and support system,” said the older sibling, adding that she wouldn’t mind Khan reprising her role in ‘Biwi No 1’.

Kapoor also called the 1990s’ era as the golden time for Hindi cinema.

“1990s has some of the biggest hits in the history of Indian cinema and has been one of the best eras,” she said.

The 44-year-old actress was last seen on the big screen in the 2012 film ‘Dangerous Ishq’.

What’s keeping her away from the silver screen?