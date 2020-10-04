Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan on Sunday shared an adorable monochromatic picture to extend birthday wishes to sister-in-law Soha Ali Khan. The ‘Heroine’ actor posted the throwback picture on her Instagram profile. The photograph also features Soha and Kunal Kemmu’s daughter Inaaya and Saif and Kareena’s son Taimur Ali Khan.
Extending the birthday greetings, Kareena penned warm wishes on her special day and wrote, “Witty, cool, intelligent, bright, funny, loving, warm, supportive and pillar of the family, Inaaya’s mom, Saifu and Saba’s sister and my beautiful sister-in-law... Happy birthday. We love you.”
Also see
- UAE: Artist depicts Emirati women’s history in digital exhibit
- From baby bumps to COVID-19 recoveries, this is what Bollywood celebrities such as Anushka Sharma and Disha Patani have been up to this week
- From Mahira Khan to Mehwish Hayat, Pakistani stars raise their voices against the gruesome Lahore motorway gang rape case
- Bollywood: ‘Beyonse Sharma Jayegi’ and other songs that praise fair skin
Soha’s BFF Neha Dhupia also commented on Kareena’s post. She wrote: “Dedicating this day for the love of Sohe.” The birthday girl Soha posted a cute picture of herself along with her daughter Inaaya and she wrote: “Best birthday present ever.”
Kunal Kemmu wished wife Soha saying: “To the one and only who can invoke all the emotions I have and some I didn’t know I had. The smile when I am happy and the sunshine when I am low and the Dictionary when I’m out of words. Happy Birthday my love.”