Mumbai: Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan during the world premiere of "Mowgli: Legend of the Jungle" at Yashraj studios in Mumbai on Nov 25, 2018. (Photo: IANS) Image Credit: IANS

Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan has hit back at criticism from social media and at being called an ‘aunty’.

In the trailer of an upcoming web series, celebrities such as Sonakshi Sinha, Karan Johar, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja and Kapil Sharma are seen chatting with its host, actor Arbaaz Khan. In the over two-minute long video, Arbaaz is seen showing a comment to Kapoor Khan. It reads: “You are an aunty now... don’t act like a teenager”.

After reading it, she is seen smiling. Later in the video, Kapoor Khan seems to be angry. “Celebrities, actors, actresses do not have any feelings. We have to just take everything,” she said.