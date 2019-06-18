Karan Oberoi Image Credit: IANS

Mumbai Police on Monday arrested a woman who had lodged a false case of rape against television actor Karan Oberoi, an official said.

Oberoi, who was arrested on May 6 for allegedly raping and blackmailing the woman, was granted bail by the Bombay High Court on June 7.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Manjunath Shinge confirmed the woman’s arrest by the Oshiwara Police for filing a false complaint against Oberoi and orchestrating an assault on herself on May 25.

The woman claimed that on May 25 two motorcycle-borne men assaulted her and left a note purportedly asking her to take back her case against Oberoi, failing which they threatened to throw acid on her.