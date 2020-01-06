Crew of the period drama travelled to Rajasthan to scout for locations

The production of ‘Takht’ has officially begun as the crew travelled to Rajasthan to scout for locations.

Karan Johar, the director of the period drama, shared some moments through his Instagram story.

The film was previously scheduled to go into production last August or September. However, due to extensive pre-production work, the shoot is now starting in February and includes various locations.

The story of the film revolves around the battle between Shah Jahan’s first son Dara Shukoh (will be played by Ranveer Singh) and third son Aurangzeb (to be played by Vicky Kaushal).

Alia Bhatt, Bhumi Pednekar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Janhvi Kapoor and Anil Kapoor will also be starring in various leading roles of the epic drama.

However, the film’s official release, though not announced by the team, is planned not before next year.