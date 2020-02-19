Reports said Shah Rukh Khan's daughter was entering Bollywood with 'Student of the Year 3'

Karan Johar Image Credit: IANS

After news broke that Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan's daughter was all set to enter the Indian film industry with 'Student of the Year 3', filmmaker Karan Johar has finally broken his silence on the viral report.

Suhana Khan Image Credit: Instagram.com/suhana_khan_official

On February 18, news agencies ran headlines that Suhana Khan and popular 'Bigg Boss 13' contestant Asim Riaz were set to make their Bollywood debut in Johar's 'Student Of The Year 3', with several outlets even citing unnamed souces. However, the filmmaker in question finally took to Twitter to address the rumours.

"Absolutely baseless stories making the rounds of SOTY3! My request to everyone publishing this fabrication is to kindly Stop! Please!" Johar tweeted the same day.

Ananya Panday, Tiger Shroff and Tara Sutaria, stars of 'Student of the Year 2'. Image Credit: IANS

Johar has previously launched Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Sidharth Malhotra, Ananya Panday and Tara Sutaria with the 'Student Of The Year' franchise, across two films.

The filmmaker currently awaits the release of 'Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship', scheduled to release in the UAE on February 20.

Vicky Kaushal in 'Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship' Image Credit: Supplied