Sunny Deol’s son Karan Deol looks all set to have a double debut in Bollywood — one as an actor and one as a rapper — when his father launches him in ‘Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas’ later this year.

‘Bekhayali’ singer Sachet Tandon, one half of the singer-composer duo Sachet-Parampara, has been working hard on the soundtrack of the film, which marks the return of Sunny as director after his 2016 release, ‘Ghayal Once Again’.

“He [Karan] is a good actor. He was involved [with the film’s music] at times. He loves music and raps sometimes,” said Tandon. “In fact, there is a portion of a song in which he has rapped. We are trying to retain it [in the film’s soundtrack].”

Karan showed off his rapping skills on World Music Day, which was celebrated on June 21, with a short video he posted on Instagram. “Music has always been my go-to form of expression. Be it as a hobby or just to de-stress. Rapping to Jay Z’s encore,” he captioned it.

‘Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas’ is a romantic drama, and the film’s title is a tribute to the evergreen song of the same title that Kishore Kumar sang for Sunny’s father in the 1973 movie ‘Blackmail’.

The new film, however, will not have a remix or recreation of that classic hit number, although remixes are a rage in Bollywood right now.