A Bollywood celebrity promoting their movie on ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ is almost a rite of passage, considering the popularity of the comedy TV series in India. In it, actors joke around with Sharma, participate in skits and slip in key details about their upcoming project in the hopes of drumming up interest.

However, recently rumours spread that superstar Akshay Kumar refused to get on the show to promote his upcoming movie ‘Bachchan Pandey’ due to a rift with Sharma. Sharma has now claimed it was a misunderstanding that has been resolved and the actor will appear on his show after all.

An earlier report by Hindustan Times said that the issue dates back to Kumar’s earlier appearance on the show during the promotions of ‘Atrangi Re’. The actor was allegedly upset over the leak of a clip from it where the comedian teasingly asked Kumar about his interview with a ‘famous personality’ — presumed to be Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“Akshay took all of Kapil’s jokes head-on but the dig on the PM interview seemed to mock the dignity of such a high office,” the source said. “So Akshay requested the channel to not air that question. It is a right of the guests to make such a request as the show is not live. The channel agreed, but the said scene was leaked on the internet soon after. It was a breach of trust on the part of someone in Kapil’s team, and Akshay sought a clarification before he appears on the show again.”

Following news of the alleged rift, Sharma took to Twitter to clear the air.

"Dear friends,was reading all the news in media about me n Akshay paji, I have jus spoke to paji n sorted all this, it was jus a miss communication, all is well n very soon we r meeting to shoot Bachhan pandey episode. He is my big bro n can never be annoyed with me... thank you," he wrote.