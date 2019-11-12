New Delhi: In this still from upcoming biopic '83, Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh plays former Indian cricket captain Kapil Dev's “Natraja shot”, which has trended on social media after the 34-year-old actor shared it. Directed by Kabir Khan, the film will chronicle India's win under Kapil's captainship, when the team defeated West Indies in the final to clinch their first-ever World Cup trophy in 1983. (PTI Photo)(PTI11_11_2019_000068B) Image Credit: PTI

Indian cricket legend Kapil Dev has praised Ranveer Singh for nailing his iconic Natraj (one-legged hook shot) shot for the upcoming movie ‘’83’.

Singh, who plays Dev in the film, took to social media on Monday and shared a picture in which he is seen recreating the trademark Natraj shot of the former Indian cricket team captain.

“Hats off Ranveer!” Dev wrote, retweeting Singh’s post, which the actor had posted earlier with the caption: “NATRAJ SHOT #RanveerAsKapil.”

Dev relished packing off the ball over the ropes at the 1983 Cricket World Cup, which India eventually won. He used the shot with significant prowess on June 18, 1983 when he scored a gamechanging 175 (not out) against Zimbabwe at Tunbridge Wells, England. India were struggling at 17 for five wickets in the match at one point, and went on to win by 31 runs thanks to Kapil’s splendid knock.

Directed by Kabir Khan, ‘’83’ aims to capture the story behind India’s historical 1983 Cricket World Cup win.

The film is scheduled to release on April 10, 2020.