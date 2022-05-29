Indian singer Kanika Kapoor, who recently got married to her long term beau Gautam Hathiramani, in London again took her wedding vows with him in a church marriage and dropped some photos from the ceremony, on her social media account on Sunday.
Kapoor shared a couple of photos from her white wedding on her Instagram account.
She could be seen wearing a white pantsuit to her church wedding, while her husband chose to wear a beige coloured coat and white coloured shirt and pants.
Sharing the photos, Kapoor simply wrote: “Happiness” and dropped a red heart emoticon.
Kapoor was previously married to Raj Chandok, for those who are unaware. However, the pair split in 2012.
She is also the mother of three children, Yuvraj, Aayana, and Samara.
Last weekend, she shared photos from her traditional wedding, which was an elaborate affair in London.