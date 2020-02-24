Bollywood film on the actress-turned-politician will be an ‘unvarnished’ look at her life

On the occasion of Jayalalithaa’s birth anniversary, Rangoli Chandel, the sister of Bollywood star Kangana Ranaut, on Monday shared another intriguing look of the movie’s leading lady as the former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister from her upcoming biopic ‘Thalaivi’.

Rangoli took to Twitter and shared Kangana’s second look in which the national award-winning actor is seen in her Amma avatar, sans prosthetics. Dressed in a plain white sari with black and red stripes, her hair tied up in a bun, while she sports a round red bindi on her forehead and matching earrings.

However, in the first poster look, the actor was seen in prosthetics. The post reads, “Kangana in and as #Thalaivi ... without any prosthetics or any special effects, Kangana looks like Jaya Amma, shocking, determination can make anything happen #Thalaivi.”

Rangoli also paid tribute to Jayalalithaa by sharing the picture of Jayalalithaa on Twitter and wrote, “Today is Jaya Amma’s birth anniversary. Remembering #Thalaivi the revolutionary leader.”

Thalaivi First Look

Earlier, the makers had shared the first look of Kangana as actor-turned-politician J Jayalalithaa where Ranaut looked unrecognisable in the make-up of stalwart politician Jayalalithaa and is seen posing like the former Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu.

Speaking on essaying the role of the former chief minister, Ranaut said, “After ‘Manikarnika’, this is my second biopic, and I am honoured to portray such a strong lady. Her personality was very different from anything I have portrayed earlier. It’s very gratifying to play someone who was so determined, persevered but had a silent strength which distinguished her from everyone else.”

Sharing his insights into directing the multi-lingual film, being made in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu, AL Vijay said, “The film depicts the early years and struggles she faced both as an actor and as a politician.”

“The film will be an unvarnished depiction of Late Jayalalitha’s life. Her life was a mix of glamour, love, heartbreak, struggle and success. Our focus is to make it as real as possible, without trying to glorify her, but show the human side of the person she was,” he said.

Vijay stated that the leading lady Ranaut has brought a fierce quality to her muse who was a firebrand. “Kangana’s dedication towards playing the character shows in the fact that she gained weight to stay true to the stage of her life that she is portraying. Her attention to details, her make-up and costumes will make it a visual treat for the audience, they will feel like they are watching Jayalalitha herself on screen,” he added.