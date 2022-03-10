Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut has hit a roadblock in her defamation case filed by poet and lyricist Javed Akhtar.
According to a report in Indian Express, a sessions court on Wednesday rejected two pleas filed by Ranaut seeking to transfer proceedings to another magistrate court. Currently, both the proceedings of a defamation case by Akhtar and a counter-complaint by Ranaut alleging extortion are before the Andheri metropolitan magistrate court.
In her plea to transfer the case, she claimed that she wasn’t confident about justice being served fairly in the Andheri court and had ‘lost faith’.
In 2020, Akhtar had filed a defamation case against the ‘Lock Upp’ host following her interview to a television channel regarding the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput.
A year later, Ranaut filed a counter-complaint against Akhtar alleging he had criminally intimidated her.
Ranaut had made incriminating remarks against Akhtar on an interview aired on Republic TV. Following that interview, Akhtar filed a complaint against the actress.
Ranaut is busy promoting ‘Lock Upp’, a reality show that she’s currently hosting. She’s also working on ‘Tanu Weds Manu 3’.