Kangana Ranaut has employed social media once again to take a not so subtle dig at Deepika Padukone and her latest film ‘Gehraiyaan’, which released this Friday on Amazon Prime Video.
While the movie has drawn a mixed bag of reactions, the verdict on Padukone’s stellar performance has been mostly unanimous, with the actress heaping praises for her role as an adulteress who finds herself torn between doing what’s right while battling her own inner demons.
Ranaut, who has taken digs at Padukone in the past, took to her Instagram Story to post a message about new age films. “I am also a millennial but I identify and understand this kind of romance…in the name of millennial/new age/urban movies don’t sell trash pls…bad movies are bad movies no amount of skin show or pornography can save it …it’s a basic fact koi gehraiyaan wali baat nahi hai (there’s no deeper meaning to this) [sic],” posted Ranaut.
Along with it, Ranaut also shared a video clip of a song from ‘Himalay Ki God Mein’ (1965) which was a love triangle similar to ‘Gehraiyaan’, starring Manoj Kumar, Mala Sinha and Shashikala. Kumar plays a doctor in the film who is engaged to Shashikala’s character but falls in love with Sinha. A similar premise plays out in ‘Gehraiyaan’ with Padukone’s Alisha in a committed relationship but finds herself falling for Siddhant Chaturvedi’s Zain.
The incident comes hot on the heels of a spat Ranaut had with a journalist at a recent press conference where she was promoting her new reality show ‘Lock Upp’. At the event, a reporter asked Ranaut about an influencer taking a dig at Padukone during the promotions of ‘Gehraiyaan’, to which she replied: “Look, I am here to defend those who can’t defend themselves. Alright? She can defend herself, as she has the privilege and the platform, and I can’t promote her film here. Sit down!”