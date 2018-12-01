Actress Kangana Ranaut, who is gearing up for the release of her forthcoming film Manikarnika - The Queen of Jhansi, has spoken out for the crew of the film who have complained of being unpaid.
The workers have decided to approach FWICE (Federation of Western Indian Cine Employees) to seek its help.
“It’s very sad. I have always opposed such kind of practices. There are doubts that labourers and technicians in the film industry are really devalued. I don’t know why actors only get an unnecessary attention and importance in the film industry and because of that, I also want to be a technician,” said Ranaut. “I feel they are absolutely devalued. I want to venture into direction and writing as these people are unsung heroes of the film industry.”
Ranaut added that non-payment of dues cannot be tolerated.
“When such things happen with labourers, it can’t be tolerated but I have been promised by the makers of the film that there is no such thing like that. They told me that they have a dispute with a vendor and they are doing a negotiation with him because they don’t think they should pay as much he is demanding,” she said.
“I warned the makers of the film that if such thing will happen then I am going to disassociate with this film even though I have given 300 days of my life to it,” she added.
“I told them that I will not go for any promo launch and I will make sure that I will not promote the film even if one labourer’s money has been stuck but they told me to calm down on this issue so, I don’t [think] such an issue can happen on a film like this. Zee Studio is very big studio and they have a good reputation so I am sure that there will be no complaints from our end,” said the actress.
Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi is a historical film based on the life of Queen Laxmibai of Jhansi It is directed by Krish and produced by Zee Studios in association with Kamal Jain and Nishant Pitti.
The film is scheduled to be released in India on January 25.