Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut on Thursday took to her social media to reveal her look from her forthcoming film ‘Emergency’, in which she plays the late Indian prime minister Indira Gandhi.
She has also directed and produced this feature. It’s her second directorial after her fantasy epic ‘Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi’.
In the poster that was revealed, Ranaut bore a strong resemblance to the actual subject.
According to her statement, she spent hours and days exploring how her wardrobe, prosthetics, and demeanour will help portray Indira Gandhi authentically.
It’s not the first time that Ranaut has played an Indian politician. In the past, she has played J Jayalalitha, the prominent political figure from Tamil Nadu politics.
While Ranaut is directing the feature, Ritesh Shah — the writer of compelling films such as ‘Pink’ and ‘Kahaani’ — is scripting ‘Emergency.’
““Emergency’ reflects one of the most important periods in Indian political history which changed the way we view power and that’s why I decided to tell this story. Moreover, playing a public figure on screen is always a challenge because one has to get the look, the characteristics and the persona right. I spent a significant amount of time researching the subject and once I felt I had enough ammunition, I commenced on the film’s shoot,” said Ranaut in a statement.