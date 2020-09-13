Actress Kangana Ranaut has tweeted a cryptic post amid her war with the Shiv Sena-led Maharashtra government.
“In this chaos there are potent pauses that engulf me. Where am I? I don’t recognise. What life threw at me so far I could barely catch up with but it’s asking for more, I give every ounce of me still it needs more and suddenly chaos engulfs me again,” Ranaut tweeted on Sunday.
She also posted her photo that shows her lost in her thoughts with a pen in her mouth.
The tension between the actress and the state government began after she compared Mumbai with Pakistan occupied Kashmir and called the city’s police force a “sham”.
Ranaut arrived in Mumbai on September 9 with the Y-plus security provided to her by the Central government.
The ‘Manikarnika’ actress has been in the news recently after the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation started demolition on her office in Bandra.
In tweets, she castigated people in Bollywood who did not support her.
“Fancy feminists, Bullywood activists, candle march groups and award vapsi gang has no comments on what High Court said about open murder of law and order in Maharashtra. Well done, thank you for proving me right always, you all deserve the treatment you get from me,” she wrote.