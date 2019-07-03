Actress says she doesn’t care about critics, only her fans

Image Credit: Supplied

Indian National Award-winning actress Kangana Ranaut says it is the love of her fans that keeps her going in an industry that is critical of her.

“I think the way people, I mean audience, love me ... that empowers me. The way my fans love my acting, my personality it gives me confidence. Industry wale jaye tel lene [let the film industry go to hell] ... People’s love empowers me. I am really humbled,” said Ranaut.

She was addressing the media during the trailer launch of her upcoming film ‘Judgemental Hai Kya’.

The actress was accompanied by screenwriter Kanika Dhillon and director Prakash Kovelamudi among others. Due to heavy rains in Mumbai, lead actor Rajkummar Rao could not attend the event.

According to Ranaut, the story of ‘Judgemental Hai Kya’ is not a sob story of a female protagonist who is suffering from a mental condition.

Image Credit: Supplied

“I think the revolution in mainstream cinema came from ‘Tanu Weds Manu’, wherein a heroine is shown in a real way. Tanu knows how to play around with boys but she is not a vamp,” said Ranaut.

“In the same way, Bobby, in this film, is going through mental illness but she is not sitting in a corner and sobbing about it,” she added.

Talking about Ranaut’s character in the film, Kanika Dhillon said: “Honestly, because of Kangana’s outspoken nature, I do not think there is any other actress in the industry that could have pulled off the character the way she did.”

Ranaut noted: “There was a phase in my life when people openly tried to shame me and said that I was mad, I was on medication. Even though I wasn’t, I replied to them: ‘so what?’ I would not have felt ashamed even if I were on medication.”

“However, when Kanika narrated the script to me, I felt more compassionate towards the character because the society also calls Bobby a mad girl. It became more relatable for me. Honestly, I am OK with things that people say,” said the ‘Queen’ actress.

The film also features Brijendra Kala, Jimmy Shergill and Amyra Dastur among others.

Director Prakash Kovelamudi said he found Ranaut a very interesting actress as he likes actors who have healthy discussions with him for the betterment of the film.

“It was fantastic working with Kangana. I come from a theatre background. I like if my actor is asking questions and having a creative discussion with me,” he said. “I think taking her inputs, giving my inputs is healthy, together we can make a better film. She is a thinking actor and that is wonderful.”

The story of the film is based on a murder and how a young man Keshav, played by Rao, and mentally ill woman Bobby, played by Ranaut, are involved in it.

Kovelamudi, a filmmaker from South Indian cinema, on being asked if he will be able to cater to the Hindi film audience, said: “Well I think telling the story is a personal expression. Some people will like, some might not, but the job of a storyteller is to tell the story honestly.”

“And I am confident that a large audience will like this movie,” he said.