Actress Kangana Ranaut feels the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic could be a “potential bio war” unleashed in a scenario where nations are trying to gain economic supremacy over each other.

“Our huge concern for economy has landed us all in the situation where we are with no concern for human well-being. This could also be a potential bio war where countries are trying to get down each other’s economies,” she told India Today.

The actress, who is currently staying in her Manali residence, further said the coronavirus pandemic was a warning to all of us, adding that it was time for us to reflect as a nation.