Actress and director have worked together on the sports movie ‘Panga’

Image Credit:

‘Panga’ director Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari visited her friend Kangana Ranaut while the latter was in Chennai shooting for her upcoming release ‘Thalaivi’.

Tiwari took to her Instagram to share glimpses from their meeting with the caption: “Because this hardworking talented human of mine needed to be hugged for #Panga so a surprise visit to Chennai. Jaya/Thalaivi in animated conversation with her dost [friend] to be continued. @team_kangana_ranaut.”

Tiwari, who entered Bollywood with her 2016 release ‘Nil Battey Sannata’, has recently been appreciated by critics for her 2020 sports drama ‘Panga’, which features Ranaut and Jassie Gill in lead roles.