Bollywood actress Kajol has revealed she suffered through two miscarriages before her children Nysa and Yug were born.

The actress, who is married to Ajay Devgn, revealed details about the incidents in a Facebook post by community initiative, Humans of Bombay.

Kajol also spoke extensively about falling in love with Devgn, whom she met on the sets of ‘Hulchul’ 25 years ago.

“I was going out with someone at that point, and he was too...” stated Kajol, adding: “Neither of us proposed — we just gradually evolved and at some point it was just understood that we were to be together.”

Kajol also revealed that her father was opposed to their match when the couple decided to get hitched.

“When we decided that we were ready to get married, we broke the news to our parents. We’d been together for four years and we wanted to take that next step. His parents were on board, but my dad was upset — he didn’t speak to me for four days. He wanted me to focus on my career, but I was firm, and he eventually came around.”

The 45-year-old actress also revealed that the couple duped the media on their wedding day by giving them the wrong address for the marriage ceremony in a bid to keep things private.

However, with these revelations by the actress, also came others of heartache when the couple lost their first child soon after the shoot of the Karan Johar film, ‘Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Ghum’ (K3G).

“I was pregnant while I was filming for K3G, but had a miscarriage. I was in the hospital that day — the film had done so well, but it was not a happy time. I had another miscarriage after that and we were both torn… it was tough. But eventually it all worked out — we had two great kids, Nysa and Yug, and our family’s complete,” she added.