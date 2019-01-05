Actor and screenwriter Kader Khan’s funeral was held in Canada on January 2, his son Sarfaraz clarified amidst rumours about the final resting place.
“My father was laid to rest on Wednesday at the Meadowvale Cemetery in Mississauga. It was attended by us — his family of three sons, relatives and fans who got to know of his passing,” said Sarfaraz.
“Canada was my father’s home during his last years. All of us have moved to Canada,” said Sarfaraz, who once tried making a career in Bollywood. He played Salman Khan’s friend in 2003’s ‘Tere Naam’.
“Whatever I did as an actor was fulfilling while it lasted. But it’s behind me. I am very happy with what I’m doing now in Canada,” signed off Sarfaraz.