Over the years, the children of superstar Shah Rukh Khan have often been subjected to speculation over their impending Bollywood debut. With several false starts these past few seasons, new reports have now emerged citing that Aryan Khan will be making his splash in the film industry very soon.
According to sources cited by entertainment portal Pinkvilla, Aryan doesn’t want to appear in front of the camera but is rather inclined towards the creative aspect of filmmaking. With that in mind, the 24-year-old is reportedly working towards developing multiple ideas, which have the potential of being developed into feature films and web shows.
“Of all the ideas in development, the two in the forefront is a web series for Amazon Prime and a feature film to be bankrolled by Red Chillies Entertainment [production house owned by Shah Rukh Khan]. The Amazon Prime series is said to be about the life of a diehard fan with some elements of thrill, however, the details of feature films are not known yet. If everything proceeds at the right pace, there’s a strong possibility of the show being greenlit by the platform this year itself,” revealed a source close to the development.
The scripts are currently in the development stage with Aryan also co-writing one of the projects with author Bilal Siddiqi, who wrote ‘The Bard of Blood’, which was adapted in a Netflix series bankrolled by Shah Rukh.
Aryan has faced a tumultuous 2021 followed his arrest in the drugs-on-cruise case in October where he was linked to using and dealing in narcotics in Mumbai. After spending 28 days in prison, he was finally granted bail.
Earlier this month, Aryan, along with his sister Suhana Khan, represented their father at the Indian Premier League Cricket auction on behalf of Shah Rukh’s team, the Kolkata Knight Riders.
While Aryan is showing interest in other aspects of Shah Rukh’s businesses, Suhana is poised to make her debut in Bollywood soon. According to earlier reports, she has signed on for a Zoya Akhtar directed web series for Netflix, which is based on the popular Archie Comics.