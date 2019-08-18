The internet has been busy deconstructing the couple’s exchange on Instagram

Mumbai: Actor Ranveer Singh with his wife actress Deepika Padukone at Nykaa Femina Beauty Awards 2019, in Mumbai, on Feb 20, 2019. (Photo: IANS) Image Credit: IANS

A mischievous comment that actress Deepika Padukone posted in a chat session conducted by her husband and actor Ranveer Singh on his Instagram page, briefly threw fans of the star couple in a tizzy, with many of them speculating if the actress is pregnant.

“Hi Daddie,” wrote Padukone, after joining Singh’s Instagram session. She posted the comment with a waving emoji, a baby emoji and heart emoji.

Singh responded, saying: “Hi Baby”.

Things got more interesting when actor Arjun Kapoor wrote: “Baba Bhabi is gonna give you one.”

Many construed Kapoor’s comment as evidence that Padukone and Singh were on their way to becoming parents.

The session, which Singh conducted on his Instagram page, is no longer visible.

Earlier this year, the actress discussed motherhood in an interview to an international media portal. “It will happen when it has to happen. Motherhood trumps being married. That’s what I hear from people who have had children. Of course, it will happen at some point,” she had said.