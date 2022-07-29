Bollywood actors Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover are reportedly expecting their first child. According to an article in Pink Villa, the couple are readying to be parents but are yet to officially announce this new chapter in their lives.
The couple first met on the sets of horror film ‘Alone’ (2015) and married a year later. Very often, this couple have sparked pregnancy rumours but it all turned out to be false.
Basu and Grover are one of Bollywood’s most laid-back couples and have always expressed their mutual adoration for each other.
“I get a foot massage from my husband ever since the lockdown began. So before I sleep I get a 30-minute foot massage from him,” said Basu in an earlier interview with Gulf News, adding she has bagged the world’s most precious life partner.
On their anniversary earlier this year, Basu was all praises for Grover.
“Thank you @iamksgofficial, for my smile on my face and in my eyes. From the day I met you it’s become brighter by a gazillion times. I love you now and beyond forever,” said Basu. Karan was equally effusive.
“Thank you for being mine and making me the luckiest, most joyful and the most loved person in the whole wide world! @bipashabasu I sleep every night thinking that I can’t possibly love you any more and then I wake up every morning feeling how silly I was last night because I definitely love you so much more now! It’s a vicious cycle! Happy 6th Anniversary my love!,” wrote Grover.
Basu recently featured in the thriller series ‘Dangerous’, while Grover was last seen in the web series ‘Qubool Hai 2.0’.
This isn’t the first time that Basu and Grover have triggered pregnancy rumours. In the past, the couple have always clarified that it wasn’t the case.