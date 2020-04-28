The cancer survivor was wheeled into a hospital in Mumbai when his health deteriorated

Actor Irrfan Khan Image Credit: IANS

Cancer survivor Irrfan Khan, who had to attend his mother’s funeral in Jaipur through a video call a few days ago due to coronavirus outbreak travel restrictions in India, is reportedly admitted into an Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of a hospital in Mumbai.

According to several news reports, the 53-year-old actor had fallen ill suddenly and was rushed to the hospital due to his rapidly failing health.

Khan, who made his Bollywood comeback with director Homi Adjania’s ‘Angrezi Medium’ in March this year, was diagnosed with neuroendocrine tumour in 2018 and was on a self-imposed sabbatical.

During ‘Angrezi Medium’s promotion in March, Khan in an exclusive e-mail interview, had talked about seizing life at its fullest.

“I tell life: ‘Lag Jaa Gale Ki Phir Yeh Haseen Shaam Ho Naa Ho, Shayad Is Janam Mein Mulaqaat Ho Na Ho [Embrace and hug me life, for your never know if we will ever have this magical evening like this or not, Perhaps we may meet or never meet again in my lifetime],” said Khan at that time.