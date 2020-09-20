Actor Varun Dhawan on Saturday posted an adorable video in which his filmmaker father David Dhawan can be seen enjoying an IPL match.
The ‘Judwaa 2’ star posted the clip on Instagram showing the ‘Partner’ filmmaker cheering for the batsman as he watched the cricket match between Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings, being held in Dubai.
Along with the clip, the ‘Kalank’ actor noted, “The absolute joy. This is the happiest he’s been in the lockdown and it’s only because of cricket #ipl #david dhawan @mumbaiindians @chennaiipl #dhoni.”
The sweet video garnered lots of love from fans along with sweet comments.
One of the comments read, “So damn cute.”
Of late, the ‘Student Of The Year’ star has been quite active on social media and has been updating fans on his activities by posting pictures and videos.
Earlier, the ‘Main Tera Hero’ actor proved that he is a true-blue dog lover, as he treated his fans to a sweet clip shaking hands with his furry friend.