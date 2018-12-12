“I love Dilip saab so much that I don’t feel like meeting him anymore. I can’t see him like this. When I see him, I feel like crying because we know each other since 20-22 years and I have loved him like my brother. He is unable to recognise me, he does not recognise anyone... He is becoming weaker and by looking at him, I think to myself that never ‘be boastful in life’,” Ghai said.