Filmmakers Kabir Khan, Imtiaz Ali, Rima Das and Onir have teamed up for a film titled ‘My Melbourne’.
The quartet will work with selected Victorian filmmaking teams to mentor and then shoot short films on the themes of race, disability, sexuality and gender.
The shorts will be compiled into one film entitled ‘My Melbourne’, which will premiere at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM) next year.
“This exciting initiative gives Victorian screen practitioners a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to work with some of the world’s best filmmakers and also develop relationships with them. I am delighted and thrilled that IFFM has secured four of India’s most diverse voices of independent cinema for these workshops and the creation of four short films on the core values of IFFM — diversity and inclusivity,” said IFFM Festival Director Mitu Bhowmick Lange.
The festival is now calling for authentic migrant experience story ideas. Each of the four selected teams will be assigned a budget to create an original script, striving for creativity, originality and pure storytelling.
Khan, Ali, Das and Onir will workshop and develop the selected stories and oversee pre-production with the teams via Zoom. Once travel restrictions are lifted, the four filmmakers will travel to Melbourne to shoot the films.