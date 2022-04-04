Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa have started a new phase of their married life by becoming parents to a baby boy.
Limbachiyaa recently shared a photo from their maternity photoshoot with the caption: “It’s a Boy,” with a heart emoji.
Both were beaming in their white outfits, holding a baby basket with blue flowers on it. Congratulations messages soon started pouring in from friends and fans.
Shamita Shetty congratulated the couple with heart emojis, while Gauahar Khan shared her best wishes and blessings for new parents.
The past few days rumours were rife that Singh had given birth to a baby girl and twins.