The day is finally here.
All eyes are on Abu Dhabi as the first night of the two-day International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Awards weekend kicks off with an evening of fashion and music. The IIFAs are often described as India’s answer to the Oscars and like all award nights this 22nd edition will be a star-studded affair.
Popular rappers and singers including Honey Singh, Guru Randhawa, Neha Kakkar, Dhvani Bhanushali, Zahrah S Khan, Aseer Kaur and Ash King will perform tonight at IIFA Rocks at the Etihad Arena. The night will also see technical awards from Bollywood being handed out to a clutch of worthy talents who shone in Indian cinema.
The hosts for IIFA Rocks will be director Farah Khan and Aparshakti Khurana who told Gulf News that they were going to have a cracking time with their fans in Abu Dhabi.
“We feel the pressure ... But diamonds are made from intense pressure and we hope to shine,” joked the pair.
Rehearsals are also in full swing with actors like Tiger Shroff, Ananya Panday and Sara Ali Khan who are gearing up for the grand finale tomorrow.
Tonight is akin to a dress rehearsal of sorts for the bombastic ceremony tomorrow.
We are at the eco-friendly green carpet tonight and we will bring you all the action from the IIFA Rocks night.