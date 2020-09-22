Actor Hrithik Roshan has reportedly donated Rs300,000 towards a fund-raiser for a 20-year-old Indian ballet dancer.
Kamal Singh is the son of an e-rickshaw driver from Vikaspuri, Delhi. He wrote on a fund-raising website that he’s the first Indian dancer to get admission into the English National Ballet School of London, England.
“After a year of training, I will have the chance to enter the English National Ballet Company, as a professional dancer on a monthly salary. This is an incredible opportunity for someone of my background, who started training at the late age of 17. The English National Ballet School is an extremely prestigious Institution and I am the first dancer form India to be accepted. Unfortunately I cannot afford the fees of the 1-year programme (£8000), not to mention the additional living expenses in London (at least £1000 per month),” he wrote.
According to a social media post by Singh’s teacher Fernando Guilera, Roshan has stepped in with a donation via his production company HRX Films.
Guilera shared a screenshot of the money transfer that came in and wrote, “Thank you so much @hrithikroshan @hrxfilms for supporting my student @noddy_singh_official.”
The ‘War’ actor is known for his powerful dance skills. Roshan has not made an official announcement about the alleged donation.