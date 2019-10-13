The film released on October 10 in the UAE

Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff starrer ‘War’ has raked in Rs2.16 billion (Dh112 million) in just a week since release.

“It is a hugely incredible moment for all of us that ‘War’ has raced past the Rs2 billion mark in just 7 days. We are deeply humbled by the love of audiences and are truly grateful for their adulation,” said director Siddharth Anand.

“‘War’ again witnessed superb collections on the big national holiday of Dussehra as the film collected Rs28.90 crore net (Hindi — 27.75 Cr and Tamil and Telugu — 1.15 Cr) The total 7-day collection of this action spectacle is a mammoth 216.65 crore net,” read a statement.

Anand added: “We wanted to give India it’s biggest action spectacle and we are proud to have achieved that. People have appreciated our vision to create something new and have showered so much love on War. It is the incredible word of mouth that has made War a must watch film this festive season and we couldn’t be more thankful.”

‘War’, which released in 4200 screens, on its opening day collected Rs533.5 million.