Also in this package Review: 'War' misses the mark

It’s been only three days since ‘War’ was released and the film has entered the Rs100 crore club.

Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh on Saturday tweeted: “‘War’ Hindi: Wednesday Rs51.60 cr, Thursday Rs23.10 crore, Friday Rs21.30 crore. Total: Rs96 crore ... Tamil + Telugu: Wednesday Rs1.75 cr, Thursday Rs1.25 crore, Friday Rs1.15 crore. Total: Rs4.15 crore ... Total: Rs100.15 cr ... India business.”

Produced by Yash Raj Films (YRF), ‘War’ released in 4000 screens. The action thriller, which features Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff in the lead roles, recorded the highest first-day collection for any Bollywood film ever, raking in Rs53.35 crore.

On receiving such an overwhelming response from the audience, director Siddharth Anand said: “For all of us what matters most is that our film is receiving universal love and appreciation. It is one of the rarest of moments where kids, youth, families, older age segments are all loving a film and endorsing it incredibly positively.

“We are deeply thankful and humbled. We have made ‘War’ with a lot of passion, belief and love and it’s fantastic to see audiences enjoying themselves to the fullest in the theatres. Our film is a big screen experience and we hope we entertain people across the length and breadth of our country in the days to come!”